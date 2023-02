WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck Sunday evening in Wichita Falls while riding a bicycle.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Kell West and McNiel.

A Wichita Falls Police sergeant said the man was riding his bike and pulled out in front of a Ford F250. The man was taken by AMR to United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.