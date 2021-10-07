Man on death row for killing pregnant Wichita Falls woman gets stay of execution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A death row prisoner convicted of murdering a pregnant Wichita Falls woman and her 7-year-old son more than 16 years ago will not be executed next week.

54-year-old Stephen Barbee was set to die next Tuesday, October 12.

However, a federal court Thursday, October 7, stayed the execution after Barbee’s request that his pastor be able to touch and pray aloud with him in the death chamber had been rejected by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Barbee is on death row for the suffocation deaths of 34-year-old Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden in their Fort Worth home in February, 2005.

Underwood grew up in Wichita Falls and attended Rider High School.

Prosecutors said Barbee killed Underwood because he thought he was the father of Underwood’s unborn son, and he was afraid she would tell his wife.

They said Underwood’s son walked into the room while he was killing her, and was also suffocated after he tried to defend his mother.