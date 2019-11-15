Man on probation for child endangerment rearrested

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man who was put on probation last month for exposing his one-year-old daughter to meth is back in jail on a meth possession charge.

25-year-old Coady Linker was booked Friday for possession of a controlled substance over one gram.

On October 25 linker was sentenced to five years probation in a plea agreement on a charge of child endangerment.

He was arrested in October of 2018 after Burkburnett police were contacted by CPS who obtained an order for removal of the child from her parents.

That happened after a urine sample from Linker tested positive for meth and marijuana.

A hair sample from the child was tested and showed positive for meth.

The next month the baby’s mother was also charged with child endangerment.

Linker has previous convictions for resisting and evading arrest and stalking.