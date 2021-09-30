Man paroled for murder in Illinois gets life sentence in Wichita County after cutting man’s throat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who served a portion of a 20-year murder sentence in Illinois received a life sentence in Wichita County for an assault in Wichita Falls last January.

47-year-old Anthony Casterberry was found guilty by a jury in 78th District Court of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and given life in prison on Thursday, September 30.

District Attorney John Gillespie says it’s the third life sentence prosecutors have won in five weeks, as trials are being sped through the courts after the pandemic moratorium.

Casterberry was convicted in Illinois in 1999 for murder and paroled in 2008. He also had convictions in Illinois for aggravated battery and aggravated battery of a police officer.

The two aggravated assault charges in Wichita Falls happened in January.

Police said he grabbed a woman and held a blade to her neck and told officers to shoot him when they arrived at the apartment on Johnson Road.

The female victim said Casterberry was fighting with her sister and her boyfriend and was armed with a knife and said if anyone came in, he would kill them.

An officer said when he arrived, two other officers were in the doorway of the apartment and had Casterberry at gunpoint, and Casterberry was behind the victim, holding her with one arm with his other arm not visible.

Officers said he eventually tossed the weapon away.

The victim said she had been sitting with her sister and her boyfriend when Casterberry told her to come in the bedroom. When she did, she said he told her to call her granddaughter and tell her goodbye because he was going to kill her.

She said he flung her to the floor, and she yelled for someone to call police, then fled from the bedroom.

She said Casterberry came into the living room, grabbed a multitool blade and held it to her neck. That’s when her sister’s boyfriend intervened and grabbed Casterberry’s arm.

The victim said Casterberry began swinging the blade at her sister’s boyfriend, and she saw his neck began to bleed.

She said Casterberry threw her to the floor, and the boyfriend once more tried to intervene, and Casterberry swung the blade at him again. That is when police arrived and put Casterberry into custody.

Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said Casterberry was just one centimeter away from a second murder.

One of Casterberry’s two assault charges was dismissed by the judge.