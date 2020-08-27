Man pleads guilty after shooting at neighbor for knocking

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man pleads guilty in connection with shots fired in a dispute about loud noise from a neighbor.

Drew Wesley was placed on 10 years probation, with a $1,000 fine on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police officer said a shots fired call came in from an apartment in the 900 block of Denver Streets in September 2019.

They said a woman told them she came home and her door was locked and she didn’t have a key.

She knocked on the door to get her mother to let her in and the man living next door opened his door holding a gun and told her to “stop banging on the (expletive) door.”

She said she decided to bluff him by saying “if you are going to pull a gun on someone, you better use it,” and he then fired two shots at her, and she then ran out to call police.

Officers said they found a shell casing in the stair casing and a bullet hole in her door.

The angle of the bullet showed it came form the direction of the next door apartment.

SWAT was called to the scene and a short time later Wesley came out and surrendered.