Convicted child sex offender back in jail on charge of violating probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 36-year-old man who got probation after pleading guilty to sexual contact with two young girls is back in jail after prosecutors said he violated his probation by not participating and being kicked out of a court-ordered sex offender treatment program and not reporting to the probation office.

William Jack Craig was sentenced to 10 years probation last March.

The older of two sisters said Craig performed sexual acts with her in his room and warned her not to say anything about it.

She said she did not tell anyone until Craig later tried to do things with her sister so she told their mother.

When police interviewed Craig, they said he told them it never happened and the two girls could be deceitful and were good liars.

Craig was booked into jail Sunday with a $90,000 bond after prosecutors filed to proceed with adjudication of his sentence.