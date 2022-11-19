WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 52-year-old man who denied sexually assaulting an Iowa Park teen apparently decides the “15.5 quadrillion” DNA odds against him are too high to fight, and pleads guilty November 18, 2022.

Hibler

Jamie Hibler pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The investigation began in October 2021 after the assault was reported in a home in Iowa Park.

The 16-year-old victim was staying in Hibler’s home and later messaged her mother that she had been raped. The victim told Iowa Park police Hibler began assaulting her and asking her questions.

She said after repeated assaults and attempted assaults she had resisted, Hibler asked the victim if she wanted him to stop and she said yes, and he then told her he was sorry.

Police arranged for a medical exam and the evidence was sent to the state lab. An interview was conducted with Hibler in November 2021 in which police say he denied the assault.

The lab results returned in December and in March 2022 police obtained a warrant to collect DNA samples from Hibler. Police said lab results showed 1.5 quadrillion odds it was Hibler’s DNA compared to another person’s.