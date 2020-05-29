Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 55 years for murder of Olney teacher

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The man convicted of the murder of Olney High School teacher Manuela Allen is sentenced to 55 years in jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, Julius Orion Xavier Mullins, 19, was sentenced to 55 years for three charges in connection to the murder of Allen in the 90th District Court.

Mullins pleaded guilty to one count of murder, one count of changing or tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse and one count of burglary of a habitation.

The 49-year-old teacher’s body was found Sunday, July 7 near Lake Cooper in Archer County, and Mullins was charged and arrested on July 15.

Texas Rangers said Allen was stabbed multiple times and asphyxiated caused by fractures to the neck.

Mullins is sentenced to 55 years for murder, 20 years for burglary of a habitation and 20 years for the tampering with evidence to run concurrently.

All of those charges will run concurrent with 318 days credit for time served.