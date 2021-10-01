Man pleads guilty to choking officer who slipped on Cheetos

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer who had slipped on Cheetos on the floor while trying to take the man into custody.

Augustine Trevino was given 5 years probation on Friday, October 1.

In June 2021, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment at The Reserves on Maplewood and heard a woman crying inside.

They say Trevino opened the door and told an officer “You don’t need to f****** be here!” and tried to pull the door shut.

An officer kicked the door open and, during a struggle, slipped on a pile of Cheetos on the floor.

Trevino then got the officer in a choke hold and began squeezing to the point the officer said he was about to black out. He yelled at his partner to use his Taser on Trevino.

He said when Trevino heard this, he released him and the officers forced him to the floor and got him in handcuffs.

The officers said Trevino continued to struggle and resist all the way into the patrol car.