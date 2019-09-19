Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter for 2018 fatal wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lives were forever changed on January 10, 2018, when a fatal car accident on Loop 11 ended the life of mother Danielle Shelton’s, 29.

The man charged with killing Shelton, Aaron Jennings, 30, entered a guilty plea for eight years in prison with 605 days credited for intoxicated manslaughter.

Jennings also has other charges including burglary of a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to medical reports, Jennings had meth in his system.

Police said they also found used syringes on the driver’s side floorboard and Jennings admitted to drinking and taking painkillers before the accident.

Three witnesses said Jennings was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident. One said she even had to swerve to avoid a collision with him.

They also said it appeared the driver and passenger were arguing before the car left the roadway and hit a traffic signal pole.

They said Jennings never put on the breaks, and after the accident, he got out and ran to a nearby home.

Jennings has about 10 convictions including several for burglary, drugs and fraud.