Man pleads guilty to lesser charge of criminal negligent homicide

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The defendant whose manslaughter trial in Clay County ended with a hung jury in mid-August, pleads guilty to the lesser charge of criminal negligent homicide.

The plea by Donny Davis happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Clay County Courthouse and District Attorney Casey Polhemus said he was sentenced to 245 days, which he already has time served.

It is a state jail felony and carries a maximum 2-year sentence.

In late May 2013, Gregory Allen Gray, 30, was shot and killed in Henrietta.

Gray was shot in the chest and was found in a house on South Archer.

About 5 months later, the girl Gray had been dating, Macey Alexander Choate, was charged with his murder.

Choate was later cleared of his death and Davis’ trial in August ended in a mistrial.

