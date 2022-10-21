WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with six previous convictions for evading arrest now has his seventh.

Louis Edward Green, 37, has had fines, probation, jail time, and prison time for past convictions. His plea to his seventh charge brought a 12-year prison sentence.

The conviction is for a high speed chase last April crisscrossed through residential and business areas and a mesquite field at 60-100 mph, including past an off loading school bus.

Green eluded arrest that day, but was captured hiding in an attic a few days later when police were looking for suspects in two separate shootings near Hirschi High School.

The chase began after he was spotted by officers looking for him for a parole violation and as a suspect in several violent crimes.

Besides eight arrests for evading in the past 20 years, Green has about 30 other arrests. In 2013 he received six years for evading and aggravated assault of an officer when his car struck an officer.