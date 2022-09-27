WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was originally charged with murder and then had the charge reduced to aggravated assault and deadly conduct pleads guilty to those charges Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for a suspended sentence.

Alton Rhodes was sentenced to two seven-year prison terms, suspended to five years probation.

The hearing was originally set on a motion to revoke Rhodes’ bond and put him back in jail. The prosecutor said Rhodes violated his bond requirements by testing positive for drugs and not paying his bill for his ankle monitor. Instead, Rhodes agreed to plead guilty to his charges for probation.

Wichita County Jail booking

He was charged in February 2021 with the murder of Charles “Ricky” Bolf on Collen.

He claimed he shot Bolf in self-defense after Bolf and two men came after him. The grand jury agreed and the murder charge was dropped.

Family members told police Bolf and two friends had responded to a call for help from Bolf’s daughter, who was Rhodes’ girlfriend.

Police say when they arrived, they found her on the sidewalk crying and holding Bolf. Bolf was bleeding profusely from his head and neck.

Officers say as they began first aid Rhodes, was yelling at two white males “That’s right, I shot the ‘expletive,’ self-defense!”

Police say video from a door ring camera shows Rhodes on a phone yelling and then later shows Rhodes running out of the house and being assaulted by the two men while Rhodes tried to fight Bolf.

They said the video showed the men were leaving when Rhodes fired the gun at them.

Five days after Rhodes was charged with murder, one of the men involved in the dispute was charged with assault of Rhodes.