WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It might be a record number of pleas in one day by one defendant, if not, it is the most adjudicated in Wichita County in a long time.

Michael Thomas White was on the 89th District Court docket to be tried Monday on 38 separate criminal cases, ranging from possession of child pornography to improper visual recording to burglary.

Wichita County Jail booking

Instead, a plea agreement stopped what could have been a very lengthy trial. White has been in jail since May 2020 and had been arrested 29 times before that arrest.

The stack of charges for just the cases on this week’s docket is more than 2 inches thick, and there are many others apparently unresolved: a total of 77 separate cases, with 35 pleas, 14 pending and 20 dismissed. 49 of his cases are felonies.

His sentences Monday run from 24 months for improper photos or visual recordings, to 10 years for possession of child pornography, to 30 years for drug convictions.

His sentences will all be lumped together and be served concurrently, however.

The Iowa Park man has been in and out of jail continually from 2008 to 2020.

Many of his earlier arrests were for using hoses and electrical cords to steal water and electricity from homes and businesses.

In 2017 he was charged with improper and invasive visual recording of a 13-year-old girl in Burkburnett while she was asleep. Eight charges were filed in connection to that incident.

Police say Thomas’ explanation was that he accidentally took the recordings while trying to use his phone light to find a cord, and also that the girl’s clothes sometimes just fall off because her body is oddly shaped.

He was also charged when a resident gave police video which showed White placing a recording device on the bottom of a door at the home, then getting the girl to come to the door.

White ended up being charged with 20 counts of possession of child porn, each for which he received 10 years prison; 8 counts of improper visual recordings for which he received 24 months on each; 24 months for an escape from the downtown jail garage; 24 months for criminal mischief, and 10 years on multiple drug charges. Other pleas completed Monday include burglary and DWI.