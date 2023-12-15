WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 29-year-old Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges related to a high-speed chase and crash last March.

Devon Gonzales pleaded guilty to intoxicated assault with serious bodily injury and evading arrest. He received a 10-year sentence, suspended to probation, but will serve 120 days in jail, do community service, and complete a DWI intervention program.

According to deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, early in the morning of March 26, 2023, deputies attempted to stop a black Camaro on Sheppard Access at Maurine Street for a traffic violation.

Deputies said the vehicle sped off south on Central Freeway, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour and swerving across multiple lanes.

According to WCSO officials, as several deputies pursued, Gonzales lost control and crashed on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass. Deputies found Gonzales and a male passenger slumped over and unconscious in the car.

While at the hospital following treatment for injuries, the passenger told deputies he asked Gonzales to stop, but he ignored him.

Deputies said they detected the odor of marijuana and alcohol in the vehicle.