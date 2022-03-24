WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls police say went to his ex-wife’s home last April and seriously assaulted her husband pleads guilty to a lesser charge for a 7-year probated sentence.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Jesus Moreno-Gutierrez was arrested , April 3 of 2021 on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

He accepted the plea agreement in 78th District Court on a charge of burglary.

Police arrived at a home on Latricia Lane and found Gutierrez outside near the front porch and detained him in handcuffs.

The victim said Gutierrez came to their house uninvited and when he answered the door began arguing with him.

The victim said Gutierrez punched him in the left side of his face and he fell to the ground, then Gutierrez stomped on his right ankle, causing a possible fracture.

He said he tried to limp back into the house and Gutierrez followed him and punched him two more times in the face.

A witness arrived and said she saw Gutierrez in the home and saw him hit the victim two times.

Officers said Gutierrez told them the victim had disrespected him, so he disrespected him back, but he would not say why he came to the house in the first place.