WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child takes a plea bargain to the lesser offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child for a 20-year prison sentence.

Jason Evartt, 42, pleaded guilty in 89th District Court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

He was arrested in 2019 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. His trial was set for March 2021, but after more interviews with the victim, it was discovered the assault was not an isolated occurrence and happened numerous times.

The original charge was dropped, and he was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Today’s plea was for aggravated sexual assault. In an interview before the trial, the victim said the assaults and sex acts occurred regularly when she was in the 5th grade, every 2-3 days when her mother was at work.

Evartt has two previous convictions for assault of family members and a conviction for injury to a child in Waco in 2007.

He was arrested in 2000 for indecency with a child in Wichita Falls when a seven-year-old child told investigators with Child Protective Services that Evartt had been molesting her for four years. Evartt was not convicted on that charge.