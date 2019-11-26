Man points gun at wife’s lover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has two counts of aggravated assault filed after police say he came home just after midnight Monday to find his estranged wife in bed with another man.

Jason Perez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- family violence and aggravated assault.

Police were sent to the 1800 block of Eden Lane about a man pointing a gun at someone.

When they arrived, they say the victim told them he had been dating Perez’s wife for a couple of months.

Police say they learned Perez and his wife have an arrangement for dating other people.

Perez told officers he normally does not spend the night at his wife’s house but came over to get some paperwork.

The other man told officers he was asleep with the woman when Perez woke him up and yelled at him to get out.

The victim said he was worried Perez might harm the woman so he did not leave.

He said Perez left for a brief time, then came back with a gun and pushed him and pointed the gun at him so he left.

The woman says Perez also pushed her in the chest and pointed the gun at her.

Officers say Perez admitted getting a gun and pointing it at his wife’s boyfriend.