Man police say stole CMN donation bucket arrested for allegedly violating probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police and witnesses said who stole a donation bucket for Children’s Miracle Network from a volunteer in a wheelchair is arrested for alleged violation of his probation.

Angel Solorzano, 27, was rearrested Thursday. He was placed on five years probation of robbery in January.

Authorities allege in may he violated conditions by being in possession of a controlled substance, stole some drills from Walmart and failed to avoid people of harmful character.

In September, police officer said a woman confined to a wheelchair was collecting donations for CMN at Love’s on Central Freeway when Solorzano came up and asked her if she knew where he could buy a bus ticket to Fort Worth then grabbed the donation bucket and ran out.

Police officers said a witness chased Solorzano around the store and onto the access road where Solorzano threw a backpack at him, and hit him in the face before pulling out a knife and saying “back up.”

They said Solorzano continued to run when he was stopped again by two other witnesses, one of whom had a gun.

They held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.