Man punches out girlfriend over her karaoke at O’Briens

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police officers said a man didn’t like his girlfriend singing karaoke at a Wichita Falls club Wednesday morning and punched her in the eye and broke her glasses.

Xavier Morales is charged with continuous family violence, after officers said he had two other arrests within 12 months involving family violence assaults of two different victims.

Officers said they found the victim in her apartment parking lot, crying hysterically.

She told them she and her boyfriend Morales had been to O’Brien’s Pub and he got very mad when she began singing karaoke.

She said they began arguing and it continued on the drive home, when she said he called her various expletives, then suddenly punched her in her eye with his fist, breaking her glasses.

Officers said the victim had fresh blood coming from the wound to her eye and it was swollen and bruised, and she had dried blood all over her face.

When officers knocked on the door of the apartment, they said Morales first refused to come to the door, then when he did he was hostile and said they had argued but that was all, and her injury was from falling down while walking to the car.