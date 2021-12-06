Man receives 2 life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of young boy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being sent to prison Monday after he was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

It took a jury about 15 minutes to find Nelson Head of Wichita Falls guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Friday, December 3, in the 78th District Court.

Nelson Head Wichita County Jail booking photo

Head was arrested in September of 2017 after an investigator with Wichita County Child Protective Services contacted officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department about a possible sexual assault when during an interview a 10-year-old boy made statements about being assaulted by Head, who at the time was the mother’s boyfriend.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim stated he was removed from school by his mother sometime in 2017 and that Head had begun to homeschool him at the shared residence. It was during this time that the victim was taken into the bedroom and was assaulted by Head.

“The victim gave details of sexual abuse that a 10-year-old child would and should not know unless they had experienced it,” the affidavit read.

Head was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on Monday, December 6.

This is a victory for the Wichita County District Attorney’s office which is headed by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie

“The District Attorney’s Office is deeply committed to protecting children,” Gillespie said. “When our juries return those sentences and our judges, like Judge Kenndey, stack the sentence, it sends a message we will not tolerate child predators in Wichita County.”