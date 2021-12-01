Man receives 20-year prison sentence for Tealwood Apartments shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man involved in a shooting at a Wichita Falls apartment complex that left the victim in grave condition gets a 20-year prison sentence.

Khiry Taylor, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 30th District Court.

On May 16, 2019, police responded to the Tealwood Apartments on Professional Drive and found a 21-year-old Black male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and remained in grave condition for several days.

A witness told police she heard three shots and saw a Black male in a red shirt on the second-floor stairwell firing a gun, then running away.

Surveillance video shows a Black male in a red shirt getting out of a black Ford SUV and going to Building 3, then running away carrying a blue bag.

According to another suspect arrested later, the shooting was over money the victim owed Taylor for marijuana.

Police learned through interviews Taylor and his girlfriend went to Highpoint Village Apartments and Taylor handed the victim a backpack, and they drove him to Walmart so he could get money to pay Taylor.

When he did not come out, they went back to the apartments to look for him and were joined by another person, and they saw the victim running.

The three then got back in a car and went to Tealwood Apartments where the shooting took place.

Police later that day located the Ford SUV seen at the shooting and arrested Taylor.

Taylor’s girlfriend Meredith Lopez was arrested on a drug charge, and later charged for involvement in the shooting, and the third suspect, Carlos Lynn Byrd was arrested about three weeks later.

Byrd pleaded guilty in September and received five years in prison.

Lopez has a plea hearing set for Friday and if no plea agreement is made, a jury trial is set for December 13.