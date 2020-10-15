Man receives 5 years probation for burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is sentenced for burglary in which a woman chased him and was able to recognize him as a former neighbor.

Johnathan Bender, who turns 25 next Monday, received 5 years probation in 78th district court.

He was arrested in September after police could not find him in the area of the 1500 block of

North 9th Street after the break-in on August 20.

The victim said she returned home after running errands and found her back screen door was cut and a television set was missing.

The woman called the police and said she then saw a man walking between her house and the house next door.

The woman said the suspect was carrying something covered with a large dog food bag, and she yelled at him to stop.

The suspect took off running and the woman began running after him.

During the chase, the woman said the dog food bag blew away and she recognized her television set as well as the suspect, who once lived next door to her.

Police said another neighbor identified him as Johnathan Bender and the victim selected him out of a photo lineup.