Man receives prison sentence after violating probation from repeat sexual assault of child conviction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is headed to prison after violating his probation for repeated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Kamron Minniefield, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after violating his original 10 year probation sentence, which was revoked.

In March of 2019, Minniefield pleaded guilty to continuous sexual assault.

Minniefield had eight other charges at that time, with one being dismissed and three cleared for time served in jail.

According to police, the 12-year-old female victim stated the first assault occurred on a Friday the 13th.

Police said the victim told them at least five other assaults happened, the final one occurring on Minniefield’s birthday in July of 2016.

The victim told investigators Minniefield forced her to go to the garage by pushing her from behind while her parents were asleep.

Police said the victim told them Minniefield undressed her and forced her to have sex with him.

The victim stated she was scared to tell anyone about the assaults because of what Minniefield might do.

Minniefield has a history of criminal activity, with charges including drug possession, criminal mischief, bail jumping and evading arrest.