Man recorded joining fight that led to murder charge arrested for assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five days after a man is charged in the February murder of Charles Bolf, one of the men involved in the fight is arrested and charged with assault.

Kenneth Hatch, 25, was booked this Tuesday morning for assault causing bodily injury of the man charged with murder and assault.

Kenneth Hatch

Alton Rhodes, 29, was charged last week with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

His bonds total $600,000.

On February 11, the family of victim Charles “Ricky” Bolf said Bolf received a call from his daughter begging him to help her with her physically abusive boyfriend, Rhodes.

They said Bolf, Hatch and another friend went to her house to help. Around 4:30 pm a “shots fired” call on Colleen came into police. Family members said Rhodes shot Bolf.

Police questioned Rhodes, then released him.

Police said the 911 calls reported shots being fired, people screaming, and a black Jeep speeding away. When they arrived, they found Bolf’s daughter on the sidewalk crying hysterically and holding Bolf, who was bleeding profusely from his head and neck.

An officer said a man, identified as Rhodes, was in the driveway yelling at two white males, saying “That’s right, I shot the a** h***, self defense!”

The argument became so confrontational, the officer said he had to stop rendering aid and separate them.

Another officer said Rhodes said a gun found in the house was the one he used, and it was self-defense.

Alton Rhodes

On the way to the police station, an officer said Rhodes said the shooting had been coming for a long time, and that Bolf was a racist and that, “Him and his crew came over to beat my a** because I took her out of his little incest ring.”

Police at the scene found numerous spent shell casings in the street and probable bullet impacts in the tailgate of the black Jeep, which apparently had been occupied by Bolf, Hatch and the third man.

Police said Rhodes had cuts and swelling on his face and head. They said Rhodes and the victim’s daughter said Bolf and Rhodes had argued over the phone earlier, and Rhodes became very angry and challenged Bolf to come over for a face-to-face confrontation.

Bolf arrived with the other two men and his daughter and Rhodes said the two men jumped Rhodes after he tried to fight Bolf.

Ricky Bolf on left

They also said the two other men were leaving when Rhodes went in the house to get a gun.

Police said Rhodes admitted he shot at Bolf, Hatch and the other man as they fled and that they were not armed.

Police obtained video from a door Ring camera on the porch and said it showed Rhodes on a phone yelling and then later showed Rhodes running out of the house and being assaulted by hatch and the other man while he tried to fight Bolf.

They said it also confirms the two were leaving when Rhodes fired the gun at them.

Hatch and the other man said Bolf was headed to the Jeep but did not make it when he was shot on the sidewalk. They also admitted they had been drinking alcohol with Bolf before they went to Colleen Drive.

Hatch’s arrest affidavit also said the other man is also guilty of the assault of Rhodes, but he is not listed on the jail log at this time.

Hatch has a previous arrest for assault and two arrests for assault of a police officer.

In March of 2020, police responding to a domestic disturbance on Roanoke said that he yelled at them he was going to shoot and kill them.

Police said his girlfriend was hit in the face with a large rubber rain boot. Hatch was charged with assault of an officer, assault of his girlfriend, obstruction and resisting arrest.