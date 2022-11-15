WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was arrested in June and sentenced in October for an I.D. theft case is back in jail after police said he tried to use a poorly made counterfeit $100 bill at a taco restaurant.

Jeremy Casey is charged with forgery of currency with a $15,000 bond, according to records.

Wichita County Jail

Police said Taco Casa on Maplewood reported a man tried to make a purchase using a $5 bill altered to look like a $100 bill. When examined under light, police said the $5 bill could be seen behind the imprinted $100 face. Also, they said it did not have a watermark or security thread.

Employees say the man left the restaurant on foot and they did not have much difficulty locating him down the street in his orange T-shirt.

Records show Casey was released from jail on October 6 after pleading guilty to I.D. theft. He was sentenced to the 105 days he spent in jail since his arrest in June.

When stopped for a bicycle violation on June 24, police said he told them he had recently gotten off parole for fraud.

Officers found hypodermic needles in his possession he said he used for narcotics. They said he also had multiple pieces of identifying information with his name, as well as multiple cards and I.D. belonging to two women, and a Mexican passport and consular I.D. card belonging to another woman.

Police say he told them he found them.