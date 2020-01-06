Man resists arrest, charged after carrying two poles toward officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who refused to identify himself to police now has charges of resisting arrest, failure to identify and public intoxication.

Police said Landon Wright, booked into jail as John Doe, was arrested after a struggle Friday night downtown.



Police were called to the P-2 bar and grill on Lamar about a man carrying a long stick causing a disturbance.



Police said they found the man at 15th and Lamar, and he ran into an alley.



An officer said when he pulled up to the man, the man began yelling and walking toward him carrying two poles.



The officer said he removed his taser and pointed it at the man and ordered him to stop and get down.

After a second warning , he said the man got on the ground, then when they tried to handcuff him, he began resisting.



After a short struggle, officers said they got control of him and handcuffed him.