Man says intruders beat him, stole his casino winnings a few hours later

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police are investigating a report that a man’s $5,000 casino winnings were stolen by masked men who broke into his home, knocked him out and took the money.

Police said the man told them he won about $5,000 cash at Comanche Nation Casino and said he called a friend that night to tell her about his luck.

Around 3 a.m. the next morning, the man said he was alone and asleep in his home when he was awakened by two intruders in facial coverings kicking in the front door. He claimed one of the intruders had a gun, and he was beaten unconscious.

When he came to, the man said his $5,000 in cash and his cell phone were gone, and he suspected the friend he called was involved.

The victim’s mother took him to the hospital, where he said he was in intensive care for three days. He was treated for skull fractures, an orbital socket fracture, a nose fracture and bleeding in the brain.