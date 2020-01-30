Man sentenced after witnesses foil attempt to steal donation bucket from woman confined to wheelchair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery after his attempt to steal a donation bucket from a woman confined to a wheelchair was halted by witnesses.

Angel Solorzano, 26, was sentenced to five years probation on Thursday. His sentence is deferred, meaning it will not go on his record if completed.

According to authorities, in September 2019, a woman in a wheelchair was collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) in the Love’s convenience store on Central Freeway.

Police said Solorzano approached the woman and asked if she knew where he could get help to purchase a bus ticket to Fort Worth.

Officials with the police department said Solorzano then grabbed her donation bucket from her lap containing about $60 and ran out of the store.

According to police, a man inside the store ran out after Solorzano. He chased Solorzano around the store and onto the access road.

Police said the witness told them Solorzano then threw a backpack into his face, then pulled a knife and told him to “back up!”

Authorities said two more witnesses joined the chase, one of which was armed with a gun.

Police said the group of witnesses were able to stop Solorzano and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.