Man sentenced for defrauding Wichita Falls oil and gas company

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Denver man is sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for defrauding a Wichita Falls oil and gas company.

55-year-old Daren Scot Elliot pleaded guilty to wire fraud back in April and was ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution and $20,000 in fines.

According to plea papers, Elliot admits he offered to sell a $30,000 gallon propane tank to Gas Corporation of America, a buyer and seller of oil field equipment in Wichita Falls.

He said he owned the tank when in fact it was owned by another company. After Elliott promised to deliver the tank within a week of purchase, a representative of G.C.A. wired $32,000 to Elliott’s bank account. But, he never delivered the tank.

The owner of G.C.A. testified during sentencing that the fraud was significant and negatively impacted his business and business reputation.