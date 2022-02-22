WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say threw his disabled wife out onto the ground because he was mad she couldn’t walk is sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Juan Sapata was sentenced to 10 years in prison for injury to a disabled person, but the judge suspended it to five years probation according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

In September 2019, witnesses told police they saw Sapata get out of a car at Polk and Avenue M, take a wheelchair out of the trunk, then walk over to the passenger side and grab the female passenger and throw her onto the street.

Witnesses said he was yelling, possibly something about she should walk. The victim told police Sapata had been yelling at her about her 100% disability.

Officers said when they arrived the woman was lying in the gutter crying, and Sapata was standing over her. They said she suffered a cut to her elbow and first responders were called because she was in significant pain.

Police officers said Sapata told them he was trying to help his wife into her chair when she fell out. Jail records show eight assault family violence arrests for Sapata and three convictions.