Man sentenced for high-speed chase with young daughter in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was sentenced to probation after crashing his car during a high-speed chase with his young daughter in the car will soon be going to prison.

Jose Muro’s probation was revoked Thursday in 89th District Court on the motion filed by the district attorney’s office.

Muro agreed to a plea agreement for two years in prison for injury to a child and nine months in state jail for evading arrest.

The motion to revoke probation was filed after Muro was arrested last March for assault. Police said he head-butted a woman. They said he also did not pay fees connected to his probation.

In 2017, Muro led officers on a chase at speeds over 100 miles an hour weaving around traffic with his 3-year-old daughter standing in the back seat of the Volkswagen Beetle.

The car wrecked on Highway 79 and the little girl was thrown about 25 feet.

When witnesses stopped to help her, they say Muro picked her up and ran.

More than 7 hours later, Muro was arrested about a quarter-mile from the crash scene carrying the girl, both of them were soaking wet.

Doctors said the girl suffered a broken arm.

Muro pleaded guilty in 2018 to 10 years probation on evading and five years probation for injury to a child.