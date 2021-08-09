Man sentenced for murder of pregnant teen girlfriend

YOUNG COUNTY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham man has taken a plea deal in the murder of his 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

According to The Graham Leader, Gage Gillentine, 18, who was charged with the capital murder of multiple persons, agreed to a plea deal with the 90th Judicial District Attorney’s office on August 3, 2021, during a court hearing.

Gage Gillentine

The murder of Klowie Moore occurred on September 11, 2020, in Graham at a motel off HWY 16 South.

Court documents state the night of the shooting, Gillentine initially told police that he was not in the room when the shooting happened, then he told police that he was in the bathroom at the time.

During the same interview, police said he told investigators he was trying to take the slide off the handgun and it “just went off.”

The 90th Judicial District Judge Stephen Bristow agreed to allow Gillentine to plea guilty to murder a lesser included offense, as reported by The Graham Leader.

Gillentine will serve 40 years with credit for 321 days served. Gillentine will be eligible for parole in 20 years, according to District Attorney Dee Peavy. As part of the agreement, Gillentine waived his right to appeal. He was given a $7,500 fine. He was also ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution and $290 in court costs.

Texoma’s Homepage has reached out to the District Attorney’s office and waiting to hear back.

