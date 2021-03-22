Man sentenced for role in Walmart theft ring

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of six people accused in a shoplifting ring at Walmart has pleaded guilty and was sentenced for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Davon Blue was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to five years probation.

Blue must pay a $750 fine as well as $4,734 in restitution.

According to authorities, the gang was stealing computers, electronics and many more items from Walmart on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.

Police said in February 2020, six suspect operated a theft ring at Walmart, and each thief was assigned a different role in the thefts.

Investigators said Blue chose the items to steal for the others and pushed the shopping cart out of the store.

Another drove the getaway car, and others pawned the items.