Man sentenced in 2016 Lucy Park murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants in a Wichita Falls murder case had pleaded guilty and is sentenced to prison.

Brandon Gilleland, 31, pleaded guilty to the murder of Roger Aliff in 2016.

He was sentenced in 30th District Court to 30 years in prison.

He had a trial date set in 2019 but then opted to plea.

Police said the first suspect charged, Dustin Hord, admitted being involved but said the other suspect fired the fatal shots that killed Aliff.

Hord’s case is still pending and he is jailed on a $1 million bond.

Police said Hord told them following an argument involving drugs, Gilleland shot Aliff, once in the chest and once in the thigh, before they went to Lucy Park and dropped him off the road in October of 2016.

A passerby spotted Aliff who police said was still alive, but died later at the hospital.