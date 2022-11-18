WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson.

Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 days served in jail.

Sean Richardson Wichita County Jail mugshot.

When police arrived at his apartment in Highland Village Apartments on May 21, 2017, paramedics were performing CPR on the baby.

The infant was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital, where he died about 10 days later.

Medical staff reported the baby had significant swelling of the brain and injuries to his neck and spine, common to severe jerking of the upper body, and there was no medical explanation for such injuries other than abuse.

The indictment for murder stated Richardson killed his son by striking him with or against a hard or soft object or surface and or shaking him.

Officers said when questioned, Richardson said he was home alone with the baby and the baby was smiling and fine after he had his bath, then as he was fixing a bottle, the infant’s eyes suddenly rolled back and he became unresponsive.

Richardson said he asked a neighbor to call 911, but police said there was an unexplained gap between the time Richardson said the incident occurred and the call was made.

After his arrest, Richardson had two additional charges filed for having drugs in jail.

In March 2019 correction officers said they found two marijuana cigarettes in a deck of playing cards in his cell which he admitted were his.

One week ago he was charged with more prohibited substances in jail when officers said they found a yellow 300 mg capsule in his sock, which later was found to be Gabapentin, a nerve pain and anticonvulsant commonly used for epilepsy and shingles.

The marijuana charge was dismissed as part of his murder plea but the second charge is still pending.