Man sentenced to 10 years deferred probation one day before his birthday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man added more theft and burglary charges to his criminal history the day before his birthday.

Dustyn Garner Gamble, 31, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court on Tuesday to theft over $30,000, theft over $2,500 and burglary of a building.

Gamble was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation.

The sentence stems from an incident in June 2019 when Gamble stole a car and a pickup truck and broke into a building.

Gamble has received multiple sentences since 2007, ranging from two years in jail to three years of probation.

Gamble has seven previous arrests or convictions for auto theft, stealing many vehicles from parking lots.

In addition, Gamble has formerly been charged with burglary, theft and shoplifting.

In one case, police said surveillance video showed Gamble taking a Target employees’ keys from behind a counter, then getting into their vehicle and driving off.

The vehicle was found two days later at the Wayfarer Motel, and police said they also found college textbooks from that vehicle in Gamble’s room.

In 2014 police said they found Gamble asleep in a stolen Dodge Ram behind a store on Southwest Parkway.

Authorities said Gamble told them the truck belonged to his girlfriend and it had run out of gas and she was on the way back with gas.

Later, police said Gamble changed the story, saying the truck had been given to him as payment.

Gamble said he was on his way to return the truck after discovering the person who gave it to him as payment didn’t have the right to do so, when the truck ran out of gas.

Authorities said they found a prescription pill bottle in Gamble’s pocket that had been reported stolen in a previous burglary, as well as a box of car titles in the truck that had been stolen from a dealer.

In 2016, police said they stopped Gamble in a stolen Dodge Ram.

Gamble told police he borrowed the truck from someone named “Sal” to move personal items, but could not give Sal’s last name.

Gamble’s most recent arrest came in 2019, when authorities went to Braums on Southwest Parkway after tracking a vehicle that had been stolen from 35th Street.

Officers pulled the stolen vehicle over and said Gamble was driving, then said Gamble told them he was moving his girlfriend to Odessa and a friend had loaned him the vehicle.

Gamble proceeded to tell police he did not realize the vehicle was stolen, then told police he was having a seizure.

Gamble was then taken to the hospital and was jailed after being medically cleared.