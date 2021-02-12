Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to entice 12-year-old girl at SAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 54-year-old Plano man is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison this morning on his conviction of trying to entice a 12-year-old girl at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Tzu Fan Chen was found guilty of attempted child enticement after a week long trial last Septmeber in U.S. District court in Wichita Falls.

The jury deliberated for only six minutes to reach its verdict.

On June 16, an Air Force Office of Special Investigations Agent placed an online ad entitled, “daughter and I seeking new friends.”

It said Chen responded, and then they arranged to have a sexual encounter with the girl in Wichita Falls.

On June 18, Chen drove to Sheppard with the intention of meeting the dad who was offering his 12-year-old daughter for sex.

When he arrived, though, he was intercepted by law enforcement.

Chen faced up to life in federal prison.