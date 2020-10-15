Man sentenced to 18 years in string of crimes across Texoma

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 43-year-old White Settlement man is sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for burglary connected to a strange series of alleged crimes in multiple Texoma counties early in 2020.

Jack Crenshaw pleaded guilty today to a seven-count indictment.

He was arrested after a multi-jurisdictional investigation including Texas Rangers into burglaries and other alleged crimes which include thefts of a Rolex watch, a coin collection and $10,000 bundles of cash.

The 14 charges included six for burglary, tampering with evidence, larceny of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and others.

Arrest warrants came from Wichita, Tillman, Clay and Montague Counties and also Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Crenshaw was arrested after a witness reported he was pouring ammonia on a pickup in a Dollar General parking lot in Wichita Falls.

Officers said surveillance footage recorded the same truck earlier in the day at the Dollar General parking lot in Electra, where a witness reported a man attempting to open a safe.

When officers arrested Crenshaw, they said he had $13,000 in cash in his possession and that he had just purchased a vehicle for $6,500.

One victim in Wichita Falls said she was awakened and saw a man taking a safe from a closet and she tried to stop him but he got away with the safe.

She said it contained a large amount of cash in $100 bills wrapped in $10,000 bundles.

Authorities said they found a $10,000 cash wrapper in Crenshaw’s pocket when arrested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News