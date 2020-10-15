Man sentenced to 18 years in string of crimes across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 43-year-old White Settlement man is sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for burglary connected to a strange series of alleged crimes in multiple Texoma counties early in 2020.

Jack Crenshaw pleaded guilty today to a seven-count indictment.

He was arrested after a multi-jurisdictional investigation including Texas Rangers into burglaries and other alleged crimes which include thefts of a Rolex watch, a coin collection and $10,000 bundles of cash.

The 14 charges included six for burglary, tampering with evidence, larceny of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and others.

Arrest warrants came from Wichita, Tillman, Clay and Montague Counties and also Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Crenshaw was arrested after a witness reported he was pouring ammonia on a pickup in a Dollar General parking lot in Wichita Falls.

Officers said surveillance footage recorded the same truck earlier in the day at the Dollar General parking lot in Electra, where a witness reported a man attempting to open a safe.

When officers arrested Crenshaw, they said he had $13,000 in cash in his possession and that he had just purchased a vehicle for $6,500.

One victim in Wichita Falls said she was awakened and saw a man taking a safe from a closet and she tried to stop him but he got away with the safe.

She said it contained a large amount of cash in $100 bills wrapped in $10,000 bundles.

Authorities said they found a $10,000 cash wrapper in Crenshaw’s pocket when arrested.