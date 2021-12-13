Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of 8-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost seven years after an 8-year-old girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted and after trial dates are canceled at least twice, a plea deal on Monday sends a Wichita Falls man to prison for 20 years.

Michael Lee Blair, 51, signed a judicial confession for aggravated sexual assault of a child and let 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight set his punishment.

As part of the deal, three other counts were dismissed.

Blair was arrested in May 2018 and released in July, then re-indicted and arrested in April of 2019 with $150,000 bonds for four charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

His attorney’s attempt to get his bond lowered was denied, but Blair was released in December 2019 and has been out of jail until his sentencing Monday.

During the bond hearing, Blair testified he had been sober for four years after being alcoholic, and because of his heavy drinking, needed medical attention for his liver which he could not receive in jail.

Prior to his arrest in 2018, he had numerous other arrests including for theft, burglary, assault, evading arrest, and several for DWI or public intoxication.

The victim first told her mother of the assaults that took place on at least four days in February 2015.

She then told police and interviewers that Blair came to live with her family after he was released from jail for DWI.

She said the assaults began one night while she and Blair were lying in the living room watching a movie, and Blair put a leg across her body and then assaulted her.

She said it happened on at least three other occasions, and if someone came into the room, he would temporarily stop.