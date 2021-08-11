Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting elderly parents in first felony trial since COVID

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced for beating his elderly parents that left them bloody from head and facial wounds.

James Mazy Wichita County Jail booking photo

On August 11, 2021, a jury convicted and sentenced James Mazy to 25 years in prison for two counts of Injury to an elderly person for an assault on his mother and step-father that occurred in March of 2019.

“This prosecution shows the DA’s Office’s commitment to prosecuting those who harm the most vulnerable,” John Gillespie, District Attorney, said. “This assault on two elderly individuals was abhorrent.”

This was the first felony jury trial since March 2020.

The jury selection occurred at the MPEC so that the panel could socially distance itself. The trial occurred in the 89th District Court in which Judge Barnard presided.

“We are full speed ahead on trials,” Gillespie said. “We have a lot of important cases to try and are so relieved to finally be back in the courtroom.”