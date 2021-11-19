Man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of 8-year-old

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a previous conviction for injury to a child and an arrest for aggravated sexual assault is sentenced to two 25 year prison sentences for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl.

Wichita County Jail

According to records, 45-year-old Anthony Williams’ sentences will be served concurrently. The case was handled by District Attorney John Gillespie. Williams was arrested last December and held until conviction on

$1 million in bonds.

Police said an eight-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual abuse while being treated and examined at United Regional Hospital a few days before Christmas last year.

She said early that morning she was asleep on the couch and Williams, whom she said had been staying in her mother’s house temporarily, came over and moved her clothing to the side and assaulted her.

Williams was sentenced to 18 months in 2000 for injury to a child and four years in prison in 1995 for aggravated robbery.

He has five arrests for family violence and an arrest in 2003 for aggravated sexual assault.