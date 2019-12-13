Man sentenced to 5 years for deadly conduct by firing a weapon at estranged wife’s house

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man gets sentenced to five years prison for firing a gun on McNiel Avenue in June 2019.

James Geske, 40, was sentenced in 89th District Court for deadly conduct by firing a gun, another charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed.

Police responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 4400 block of McNiel Avenue early on the morning of June 3.

Geske’s estranged wife lived there, and she told police he had become upset when he saw another vehicle parked at her house. She said he sent her a picture of him holding a gun, then came to her house.

The woman said she and another man inside the house heard gunshots outside and when police arrived they found three casings to a 32 caliber gun in the driveway

Officers went to Geske’s home and found a 32-caliber gun under a mattress.