Man sentenced to decade in prison after nearly completing 10-year probation for robbing off-duty police officer at gunpoint

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is going to prison for 10 years after almost completing his 10 years probation for robbing an off-duty police officer at gunpoint.

Jarrett Grant, 47, was charged with aggravated robbery in 2007 and in 2010 pleaded guilty and got 10 years probation.

Police officers said Grant was one of several suspects who robbed the Wichita Falls police officer at gunpoint in the parking lot of Hunter’s Crossing.

During the robbery, the suspects managed to make off with the victim’s police ID and credit cards.

One of his credit cards was used later in the day at a gas station which is what eventually led investigators to Grant.