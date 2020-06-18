Man sentenced to life for 2019 Cache murder

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One man sentenced to life in prison on Thursday afternoon for the murder of a Comanche County man in 2019.

Bre’lon Johnson, 19, was convicted for the murder of Nathan Morrow, 26.

Officials charged Devon Cannon, 20, and Shannon Freeman, 21, along with Johnson for with first-degree murder charges in connection to Morrow’s death.

Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations said an altercation with several individuals took place at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue in Cache on June 14, 2019.

Johnson was in Comanche County Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life on the murder charges and 15 years on the robbery charge.

Cache Police Department, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Cache, Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the OSBI are all working on the investigation.