Man sentenced to life in killing of Graham man

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The lone suspect in the February killing of a Graham man has been sentenced to life in prison.

37-year-old Brett Arron Lippert, also known as Bubba, has accepted a plea deal for murder, according to the Graham Leader. He was originally charged with capital murder.

Under the agreement, he could be eligible for parole in 40 years.

On Sunday, February 28, Graham Police responded to calls about a man acting suspicious and looking into parked cars. Witnesses said they saw Lippert walk into a house on the street. They said he spent some time inside and then left in a stolen truck with things taken from inside the home.

Family members were later called to the house and found 49-year-old Justin Bartley Williams dead in his recliner in his living room.

Williams, a father of two, was described as a simple country boy with a kind and loving heart who was always at the center of attention with his infectious smile and silly sense of humor.