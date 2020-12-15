Man sentenced to prison after being caught in bed with teenage girl, police chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was caught by his wife in bed with a teenage girl and led police on a chase that ended in a crash has been sentenced to prison.

Paul Beecher Russell, 51, received prison sentences for multiple charges, listed below:

15 years — 2 counts of sexual assault of a child

— 2 counts of sexual assault of a child 10 years — Indecency with a child by exposure

— Indecency with a child by exposure 10 years — Indecency with a child

— Indecency with a child 10 years — Evading arrest

It is unclear in court documents whether these terms will be served concurrently.

On May 4, 2020 at about 8:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a home on North Shore Drive after a woman said she came home from work at an earlier time than she planned and walked in on her husband having sex with a teenage girl in their bed.

Police said the woman told them Russell had called and asked her to go to the store before coming home but she decided to go straight home instead.

The woman told police after walking in to the bedroom and finding Russell in bed with the 14-year-old girl, he took off in a car.

Police spotted the car on Southwest Parkway and began pursuit.

Officers said the chase reached speeds of about 70 miles per hour and at one point, Russell drove into oncoming traffic in the wrong lane.

Officers said the chase ended after over 30 minutes at the HomeZone parking lot on Seymour Highway and Fairway Boulevard when a Wichita County sheriff’s unit rammed the car.





Officers found a .40 caliber pistol in the front passenger seat.

A woman was also arrested at the home on North Shore Drive for interfering with officers.

In addition to the May 4 assault, Russell has other sexual assaults alleged against him which occurred in November 2019 and January 2020.