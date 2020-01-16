Man sentenced to prison after scamming woman, 69

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After scamming a 69-year-old woman out of almost $3,000, a man is serving some prison time.

Trey Wakefield, 31, received four years in prison Thursday for theft over $2,500.

The victim said Wakefield told her he was the owner of guaranteed roofing and went with her to the bank in September 2018 where she withdrew $2,900 for the down payment of roof repairs. The victim told officers she made repeated attempts to contact Wakefield afterward about the job but no work was ever done.

She then contacted the roofing company and was told Wakefield was estranged from the family and was no longer authorized to work under the business name.

In 2012, Wakefield was also sentenced to boot camp for the armed robbery of a 7 Eleven store on Grant Street.

The clerk said Wakefield showed a gun and shook her while demanding money.

Police officers said the surveillance video shows Wakefiled wearing a Wendy’s hat and shirt.

The manager of a Wendy’s restaurant identified him as an employee who had just gotten off work about an hour before the robbery occurred.