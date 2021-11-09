Man sentenced to prison for 110 mph chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who crashed near a cemetery after a chase at speeds of 110 mph is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Darrell McCoy pleaded guilty Tuesday to evading and also to possession of drugs according to records.

Darrell McCoy

He received 10 years on both pleas, and they will be served concurrently. A charge of possessing a counterfeit $100 bill was dismissed.

Deputies said the pursuit began just after midnight on January 22 on Southwest Parkway when a deputy tried to pull over McCoy’s silver Mustang.

When the car pulled over at Professional Drive, the deputy found several outstanding warrants for McCoy including one in Montague County for theft of an elderly person. They said when they told him to get out of the car McCoy sped off, and the pursuit began.

As speeds passed 100 miles an hour, the deputy said the Mustang slid off the road near High Point Village Apartments into the grass, then he was able to regain control and get back on the road, driving through the stop sign at Rathgeber Road.

When the pursuit turned onto Crestview speeds increased to 110 miles an hour. The deputy said when McCoy reached the end of Crestview, he tried to turn east onto Jentsch road but crashed into a gate, and he then put his hands up out the window.

Deputies said when they had McCoy take off his boots, a bag containing what appeared to be meth fell out, and a search of the car also turned up a counterfeit $100 bill.

McCoy convictions include thefts and five for drug possession.