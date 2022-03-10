WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is sentenced for a murder in 2017 at a Wichita Falls pizza restaurant.

James Green mugshot from 2017, courtesy Wichita Co. Jail

James Sherman Green III, 24, decided to forego a trial and plead guilty to the shooting death of 20-year-old Clifton Carr on August 27, 2017 at Little Caesar’s on Seymour Highway.

Green was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Green fled the scene and was arrested by U.S. Marshals three months later in New Orleans.

Green’s plea in 78th District Court will credit him with 1,549 days off his sentences for time spent in jail.

Wichita Falls police responded to what was originally reported as car accident in the parking lot of Little Caesar’s restaurant on Seymour Highway.

They said Carr staggered out of his car and collapsed on the floor of the restaurant, but when officers arrived they found a gunshot wound to his neck.

A witness told police a heavy-set man with dreadlocks left the scene in a dark blue sedan, and a woman who was in Carr’s car told police he had gone to meet someone to sell drugs.

She said Carr talked to the man in the other car, then got back in his car and said the other man then got out and came up to Carr’s window and said quote “this is fake.”

Carr then began backing out and she said the man pulled out a handgun and shot Carr and the car continued backing up until it circled around and hit the restaurant.

Carr was taken to United Regional where he had surgery but later died.

Green also got three charges of deadly conduct because a woman and two young children were in Carr’s vehicle when the shot was fired, and those charges appear to be pending.

Police say two adult women in the car fled the scene before they arrived.